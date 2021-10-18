© 2021 KSMU Radio
Making Democracy Work

A provider discusses reproductive health care, Medicaid expansion in the Ozarks

Published October 18, 2021 at 3:28 PM CDT
This week, host Hue Ping Chin speaks with Christen Moore, community engagement coordinator with Planned Parenthood.

Today’s discussion explores the many reproductive health services Planned Parenthood provides for all genders. Moore states there are centers in Springfield, Joplin and St. Louis.

Moore discusses recent Missouri Medicaid expansion that increased coverage to 275,000 Missourians statewide, and how to qualify and enroll.

