Sustainable Home Landscapes with Loring Bullard

Homeowners have undergone a paradigm shift in the last few years after recognizing the need for pollinator protection and reduced water and pesticide usage. The sustainable home landscape prioritizes more native plants and less turf for a big impact in a small space.

Loring Bullard

Loring Bullard has a long history of environmental education in the Ozarks, including serving for 23 years at the executive director of the Watershed Committee of the Ozarks. He has taught courses at Drury University and currently serves as a watershed consultant for the James River Basin Partnership, a board member of the Ozark Land Trust and Dark Sky Missouri. He is also the author of several books on the natural history of the Ozarks.

