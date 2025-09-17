© 2025 KSMU Radio
News
Growing the Ozarks

Sustainable Home Landscapes with Loring Bullard

By Kelly McGowan
Published September 17, 2025 at 9:45 AM CDT
Loring Bullard

This month, Kelly speaks with the Backyard Naturalist, Loring Bullard, about how plant and maintain a yard for attracting pollinators and reducing water and pesticide use.

Homeowners have undergone a paradigm shift in the last few years after recognizing the need for pollinator protection and reduced water and pesticide usage. The sustainable home landscape prioritizes more native plants and less turf for a big impact in a small space.

The Backyard Naturalist has more tips for creating a sustainable landscape at home.

Loring Bullard
Loring Bullard

Loring Bullard has a long history of environmental education in the Ozarks, including serving for 23 years at the executive director of the Watershed Committee of the Ozarks. He has taught courses at Drury University and currently serves as a watershed consultant for the James River Basin Partnership, a board member of the Ozark Land Trust and Dark Sky Missouri. He is also the author of several books on the natural history of the Ozarks.

Growing the Ozarks
Kelly McGowan
Kelly McGowan has been with University of Missouri Extension for 12 years and serves as a Field Specialist in Horticulture working with home gardeners and commercial fruit and vegetable producers in southwest Missouri. Areas of concentration include vegetable production, soil fertility, pollinator education, sustainable home landscapes, and serving as coordinator for local Master Gardener and Master Naturalist chapters. Research interests include elderberries, commercial lavender production, commercial garlic production, grafted tomato plant production, and cut flower production.
