Recently passed Missouri State budget contains a 3% increase of higher education

By Michele Skalicky
Published May 17, 2024 at 7:45 AM CDT
MSU Sign
Michele Skalicky
Missouri State University sign on the southwest side of campus (photo taken August 17, 2023)

The budget also includes capital funds for projects at Missouri State University.

In this episode of Engaging the Community, Missouri State University President Clif Smart discusses the 3% increase for higher education in the newly-passed state budget and what capital funding appropriated to the university in the budget bill will be used for. He also explains why MSU decided to leave the Missouri Valley Conference and join Conference USA.

You can hear the interview by clicking on the "listen" button above.

Michele Skalicky
Michele Skalicky has worked at KSMU since the station occupied the old white house at National and Grand. She enjoys working on both the announcing side and in news and has been the recipient of statewide and national awards for news reporting. She likes to tell stories that make a difference. Michele enjoys outdoor activities, including hiking, camping and leisurely kayaking.
