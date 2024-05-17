Recently passed Missouri State budget contains a 3% increase of higher education
The budget also includes capital funds for projects at Missouri State University.
In this episode of Engaging the Community, Missouri State University President Clif Smart discusses the 3% increase for higher education in the newly-passed state budget and what capital funding appropriated to the university in the budget bill will be used for. He also explains why MSU decided to leave the Missouri Valley Conference and join Conference USA.
