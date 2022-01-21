As Omicron sweeps through the Ozarks, MSU updates its Covid testing, masking policies
In this segment of Engaging the Community, KSMU's Jennifer Moore speaks with Missouri State University President Clif Smart about updates to the university's coronavirus policies. The university began seated classes for its Spring semester this week—just as Covid cases and hospitalizations from the highly contagious Omicron variant are breaking records in Greene County.
Hear the interview by clicking the "Listen" button above.