Engaging the Community

As Omicron sweeps through the Ozarks, MSU updates its Covid testing, masking policies

Published January 21, 2022 at 7:55 AM CST
Missouri State University Springfield campus

In this segment of Engaging the Community, KSMU's Jennifer Moore speaks with Missouri State University President Clif Smart about updates to the university's coronavirus policies. The university began seated classes for its Spring semester this week—just as Covid cases and hospitalizations from the highly contagious Omicron variant are breaking records in Greene County.

Jennifer Moore
As News Director, Jennifer oversees news gathering and production for KSMU-Ozarks Public Radio; in her role as Content Coordinator, she makes sure all programs on KSMU, including those produced locally, nationally, and internationally, flow seamlessly over the air. She trains the student reporters and announcers and hosts the monthly program Engaging the Community. Follow her on Twitter @jennwritesmoore.
