MSU Homecoming festivities include parade, tailgating and game against Indiana State
This weekend is Homecoming at Missouri State University, complete with a host of events and activities for the community. Click the "listen" button to hear MSU President Clif Smart talk about some of his favorite events in this episode of Engaging the Community.
Some highlights include:
- The Homecoming Parade kicks off at 9:00 a.m. Saturday at the corner of St. Louis Street and John Q. Hammons Parkway. Bands and floats will make their way south to the JQH Arena. For a map of the parade route, click here.
- BearFest Village opens at 11:00 a.m. for music, performances by the Pride Band, Sugar Bears, MSU Cheerleaders, and Boomer, the BearGarden, Kids Zone, giveaways, a chance to see the football team before the game. For a map of BearFest Village, click here.
- The BearGarden is a fan central tent for all Bears fans. Best place to be on game day as the BearGarden brings a sports bar-feel with beverage and TV amenities to BearFest Village. Located just north of the football field.
- Boomer’s Backyard, a tailgate area for our youngest Bears fans. Yards, the Dickerson Park Zoo, and special game day giveaways are open to fans 12 and younger. Parents must accompany children at all times. Located just north of Plaster Stadium.
- The football game starts at 2:00 in Plaster Stadium.