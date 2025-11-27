Astro Brief: Recalibrating White Dwarfs

White dwarfs are the dense remnants of stars and operate as cosmic labs for astronomers. When these white dwarfs collect enough material from a companion star, they can explode as a Type Ia supernova giving off uniform and measurable brightnesses which astronomers can use to determine distance. Dr. Junhyuk Son and collaborators at Yonsei University, South Korea in a recent paper studied a young type Ia supernova that was fainter than older ones, appearing farther away than expected. These new findings along with future measurements could influence how we calculate dark energy, cosmic distances, and the expansion of the universe.

