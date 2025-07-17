Astro Brief: Primordial Black Holes

Black holes are amazing cosmic features exuding intrigue and mystery among astronomers and science fiction writers. Now, new observations by JWST have shaken up modern theories of the formation of supermassive black holes at the center of the earliest galaxies.

Join us this week as Mike explores one of the greatest mysteries of the universe.

