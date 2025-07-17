© 2025 KSMU Radio
News
Astro Brief

Astro Brief: Primordial Black Holes

By Dr. Mike Reed
Published July 17, 2025 at 9:45 AM CDT
NASA, ESA, CSA, Steve Finkelstein (UT Austin), Micaela Bagley (UT Austin), Rebecca Larson (UT Austin)

How do galactic supermassive black holes form?

Black holes are amazing cosmic features exuding intrigue and mystery among astronomers and science fiction writers. Now, new observations by JWST have shaken up modern theories of the formation of supermassive black holes at the center of the earliest galaxies.

Join us this week as Mike explores one of the greatest mysteries of the universe.

Astro Brief is a collaboration between KSMU, the Missouri Space Grant, and MSU's Department of Physics, Astronomy and Materials Science. Hosted by Dr. Mike Reed, Astro Brief focuses on astronomical events, the field of astronomy, and astronomy-related guests. It airs Thursdays at 9:45 am on KSMU.

Astro Brief
Dr. Mike Reed
Distinguished Professor of the Missouri State University Department of Physics, Astronomy and Materials Science.
