Astro Brief: Cosmic Webb

COSMOS, the Cosmic Evolution Survey, is an international effort by over 100 scientists around the world to measure the evolution of galaxies. The project focuses on an area of the sky nicknamed the COSMOS field and has used many of the major telescopes available including more recently, the James Webb Space Telescope. COSMOS-Web is a large collection of over 200 hours of observations combined into a single, publicly-available image.

Join us this week as Mike explores one of JWST's most massive projects.

Astro Brief is a collaboration between KSMU, the Missouri Space Grant, and MSU's Department of Physics, Astronomy and Materials Science. Hosted by Dr. Mike Reed, Astro Brief focuses on astronomical events, the field of astronomy, and astronomy-related guests. It airs Thursdays at 9:45 am on KSMU.

