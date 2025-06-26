© 2025 KSMU Radio
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
Astro Brief

Astro Brief: Fixing the Hubble Tension

By Dr. Mike Reed
Published June 26, 2025 at 9:45 AM CDT
ESA/Planck Collaboration

How old is the universe?

Our universe is expanding and that inflation can be measured both optically and via microwaves. In the 1920s, Edwin Hubble observed a surprising discovery that galaxies accelerate as they move away from us, laying the foundations for inflation and the Big Bang Theory.

Join us this week as Mike explains the Cosmic Microwave Background and the expansion of space.

Astro Brief is a collaboration between KSMU, the Missouri Space Grant, and MSU's Department of Physics, Astronomy and Materials Science. Hosted by Dr. Mike Reed, Astro Brief focuses on astronomical events, the field of astronomy, and astronomy-related guests. It airs Thursdays at 9:45 am on KSMU.

Astro Brief
Dr. Mike Reed
Distinguished Professor of the Missouri State University Department of Physics, Astronomy and Materials Science.
See stories by Dr. Mike Reed