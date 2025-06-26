Astro Brief: Fixing the Hubble Tension

Our universe is expanding and that inflation can be measured both optically and via microwaves. In the 1920s, Edwin Hubble observed a surprising discovery that galaxies accelerate as they move away from us, laying the foundations for inflation and the Big Bang Theory.

Join us this week as Mike explains the Cosmic Microwave Background and the expansion of space.

Astro Brief is a collaboration between KSMU, the Missouri Space Grant, and MSU's Department of Physics, Astronomy and Materials Science. Hosted by Dr. Mike Reed, Astro Brief focuses on astronomical events, the field of astronomy, and astronomy-related guests. It airs Thursdays at 9:45 am on KSMU.

