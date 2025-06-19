Astro Brief: The Sun's South Pole

There are many active solar probes and spacecraft today including NASA's Parker Solar Probe, orbiting closer than any probe has ever been to the sun's surface. The Solar and Heliospheric Observatory (SOHO) was launched in 1995 in collaboration between NASA and ESA to study everything from the core to the corona. More like ACE, IRIS, WIND, Hinode, SDO, and Stereo missions all contribute to the study of our sun throughout our solar system communicating via NASA's Deep Space Network.

In recent news, ESA's own Solar Orbiter intentionally deviated from our ecliptic plane where our planets orbit to get an incredible, never-before-seen view of our sun from its south pole.

Join us this week as Mike explores interesting facts about our own Sun.

