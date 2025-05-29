Astro Brief: Astronomy as a Career

This week, Mike reflects on a question from a student about the purpose in science and astronomy. Astronomy has contributed to many of our modern innovations and technologies that we use every day. Its existence has helped in the stability and advancement of mankind and is one of the oldest natural sciences. Today, we see many students using their degrees not just for astronomy, but for many other amazing purposes.

Join us this week as Mike answers why we do science and shares successes in astronomy.

Astro Brief is a collaboration between KSMU, the Missouri Space Grant, and MSU's Department of Physics, Astronomy and Materials Science. Hosted by Dr. Mike Reed, Astro Brief focuses on astronomical events, the field of astronomy, and astronomy-related guests. It airs Thursdays at 9:45 am on KSMU.

