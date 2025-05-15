Astro Brief: Biosignature Gasses

In a nearby solar system, only 124 light years away, is another Earth-like planet with some unique detections. K2-18b was recently observed by the James Webb Space Telescope, which has detected signs of dimethyl sulfide, a chemical produced only by life. However, some scientists question JWST's ability to detect this with enough accuracy.

Join us this week as Mike reports on the interesting discoveries and debates over K2-18b.

