Astro Brief: 2025 Q1 Recap

2025 has been an eventful year in astronomy. An oncoming asteroid might now impact our moon after previously being on a collision course with Earth. Outgoing, NASA's Lucy mission travels to the outskirts of Jupiter in search of Trojan asteroids. Meanwhile, space garbage is interfering with astronomer observations, leading to retracted discoveries.

Join us this week as Mike explores some interesting events that have happened so far this year.

