Astro Brief: Alien Infections

Prebiotic material has been detected in Martian mudstone collected by the Mars Rover. The sample was analyzed this March by Caroline Freissinet from the University of Versailles, Daniel Glavin from NASA and collaborators. Discoveries like these could mean future retrieval missions for rover samples, but what danger could that pose to us and how will we test it?

Join us this week as Mike investigates what the challenges of testing for life on Mars and the amazing discoveries so far.

