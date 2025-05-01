© 2025 KSMU Radio
Astro Brief

Astro Brief: Alien Infections

By Dr. Mike Reed
Published May 1, 2025 at 9:45 AM CDT
NASA/JPL-CALTECH/MSSS

Could Martian life be dangerous?

Prebiotic material has been detected in Martian mudstone collected by the Mars Rover. The sample was analyzed this March by Caroline Freissinet from the University of Versailles, Daniel Glavin from NASA and collaborators. Discoveries like these could mean future retrieval missions for rover samples, but what danger could that pose to us and how will we test it?

Join us this week as Mike investigates what the challenges of testing for life on Mars and the amazing discoveries so far.

Astro Brief is a collaboration between KSMU, the Missouri Space Grant, and MSU's Department of Physics, Astronomy and Materials Science. Hosted by Dr. Mike Reed, Astro Brief focuses on astronomical events, the field of astronomy, and astronomy-related guests. It airs Thursdays at 9:45 am on KSMU.

Astro Brief
Dr. Mike Reed
Distinguished Professor of the Missouri State University Department of Physics, Astronomy and Materials Science.
