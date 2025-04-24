© 2025 KSMU Radio
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
Astro Brief

Astro Brief: Globular Clusters

By Dr. Mike Reed
Published April 24, 2025 at 9:45 AM CDT
NASA, ESA, Hubble; Processing by Robert Murdaugh; Composited from MAST HST WFC3 F475X/F814W filters of FCC 224.

Hubble spots ultra diffuse galaxy with unusual star formations.

Recently, a study published by Yimeng Tang at the University of California, Santa Cruz looked into unexpectedly bright globular clusters in the ultra diffuse galaxy, FCC 224. The Hubble telescope revealed the galaxy which resides approximately 65 million light years away from Earth in the Fornax cluster and could lead to a better understanding of galaxy formation.

Join us this week as Mike investigates why the galaxy FCC 224 is out of the ordinary.

Astro Brief is a collaboration between KSMU, the Missouri Space Grant, and MSU's Department of Physics, Astronomy and Materials Science. Hosted by Dr. Mike Reed, Astro Brief focuses on astronomical events, the field of astronomy, and astronomy-related guests. It airs Thursdays at 9:45 am on KSMU.

Astro Brief
Dr. Mike Reed
Distinguished Professor of the Missouri State University Department of Physics, Astronomy and Materials Science.
See stories by Dr. Mike Reed