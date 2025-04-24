Astro Brief: Globular Clusters

Recently, a study published by Yimeng Tang at the University of California, Santa Cruz looked into unexpectedly bright globular clusters in the ultra diffuse galaxy, FCC 224. The Hubble telescope revealed the galaxy which resides approximately 65 million light years away from Earth in the Fornax cluster and could lead to a better understanding of galaxy formation.

Join us this week as Mike investigates why the galaxy FCC 224 is out of the ordinary.

