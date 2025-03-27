© 2025 KSMU Radio
Our signal on 88.7 FM out of Mountain Grove is currently off the air due to a technical issue. We're working to resolve the problem and will be back with you as soon as we can. In the meantime, KSMU can be streamed from our site or the NPR app.
News
Astro Brief

Astro Brief: Mission Failures

By Dr. Mike Reed
Published March 27, 2025 at 9:45 AM CDT
Intuitive Machines

SpaceX launch carries four missions, but not all are successful.

Space is dangerous and missions within it are not without risk. Millions of dollars are invested into launches as scientists and engineers plan and work for months or years to prepare. However, some of the best laid plans can still fall short of their intent.

Join us this week as Mike investigates what happens when things go wrong.

Astro Brief is a collaboration between KSMU, the Missouri Space Grant, and MSU's Department of Physics, Astronomy and Materials Science. Hosted by Dr. Mike Reed, Astro Brief focuses on astronomical events, the field of astronomy, and astronomy-related guests. It airs Thursdays at 9:45 am on KSMU.

Astro Brief
Dr. Mike Reed
Distinguished Professor of the Missouri State University Department of Physics, Astronomy and Materials Science.
