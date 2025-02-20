Astro Brief: Asteroid Impact 2032

Asteroid 2024 YR2 was detected in December of 2024 by the ATLAS, an early warning system for asteroid impacts. The system consists of four separate telescopes across Hawaii, Chile, and South Africa and can detect a range of sizes at varying distances.

Join us this week as Mike reviews this discovery and what it means for the fate of the Earth.

Astro Brief is a collaboration between KSMU, the Missouri Space Grant, and MSU's Department of Physics, Astronomy and Materials Science. Hosted by Dr. Mike Reed, Astro Brief focuses on astronomical events, the field of astronomy, and astronomy-related guests. It airs Thursdays at 9:45 am on KSMU.

