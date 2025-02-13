© 2025 KSMU Radio
Astro Brief

Astro Brief: Little Red Dots

By Dr. Mike Reed
Published February 13, 2025 at 9:45 AM CST
NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, Dale Kocevski (Colby College)

Astronomy team finds large collection of LRDs using JWST data.

The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) is a glass to the past, revealing elements of the early universe. Over the past two years, hundreds of little red dots (LRD) have been discovered, sparking conversation in the astronomical community.

Join us this week as Mike delves into the early universe with JWST.

Astro Brief is a collaboration between KSMU, the Missouri Space Grant, and MSU's Department of Physics, Astronomy and Materials Science. Hosted by Dr. Mike Reed, Astro Brief focuses on astronomical events, the field of astronomy, and astronomy-related guests. It airs Thursdays at 9:45 am on KSMU.

Astro Brief
Dr. Mike Reed
Distinguished Professor of the Missouri State University Department of Physics, Astronomy and Materials Science.
