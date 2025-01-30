© 2025 KSMU Radio
KSMU's signal in Mountain Grove at 88.7 FM is currently off the air due to technical issues. We're working to solve the problem and will be back on as soon as possible. In the meantime, stream KSMU by clicking "All Streams" on our website.
Astro Brief

Astro Brief: Planetary Alignment 2025

By Dr. Mike Reed
Published January 30, 2025 at 9:45 AM CST
NASA (Planets and Moon imagery), Robert Murdaugh (Illustration)

Upcoming spectacle to appear in night sky

On the evening of February 1, six of the planets will be visible to the naked eye at the same time along with the moon. The planets will be aligned along the Earth's ecliptic plane, surrounding a crescent moon and should be best viewable after sunset, but before 7 pm.

Join us this week as Mike navigates the rare occurrence and a notorious misnomer.

Astro Brief is a collaboration between KSMU, the Missouri Space Grant, and MSU's Department of Physics, Astronomy and Materials Science. Hosted by Dr. Mike Reed, Astro Brief focuses on astronomical events, the field of astronomy, and astronomy-related guests. It airs Thursdays at 9:45 am on KSMU.

Astro Brief
Dr. Mike Reed
Distinguished Professor of the Missouri State University Department of Physics, Astronomy and Materials Science.
