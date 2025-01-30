Astro Brief: Planetary Alignment 2025

On the evening of February 1, six of the planets will be visible to the naked eye at the same time along with the moon. The planets will be aligned along the Earth's ecliptic plane, surrounding a crescent moon and should be best viewable after sunset, but before 7 pm.

Join us this week as Mike navigates the rare occurrence and a notorious misnomer.

Astro Brief is a collaboration between KSMU, the Missouri Space Grant, and MSU's Department of Physics, Astronomy and Materials Science. Hosted by Dr. Mike Reed, Astro Brief focuses on astronomical events, the field of astronomy, and astronomy-related guests. It airs Thursdays at 9:45 am on KSMU.