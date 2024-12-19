Astro Brief: An Improbable Exoplanet

TOI-3261 b is a rare Neptune-like exoplanet due to its extremely close orbit around its star. The exoplanet was discovered in 2024 by Dr. Emma Nabbie and collaborators at the University of Southern Queensland in Australia using the transit method as it passed between the TESS space telescope and its star.

Join us this week as Mike delves into this recent unusual discovery.

