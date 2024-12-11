Astro Brief: A Distant Explosion

WOH G64 is a massive star located in the Large Magellanic Cloud and is the first star outside of our galaxy to be photographed up close. The star was observed this year by Dr. Keiichi Ohnaka using the new GRAVITY instrument of the European Southern Observatory's Very Large Telescope Interferometer. Though the massive star has been viewed for decades, recent findings suggest it may be preparing for a spectacular supernova explosion.

Join us this week as Mike discusses this amazing observation.

