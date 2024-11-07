© 2024 KSMU Radio
News
Astro Brief

Astro Brief: Supernova Hope

By Dr. Mike Reed
Published November 7, 2024 at 9:45 AM CST
NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, Brenda Frye (University of Arizona), Rogier Windhorst (ASU), S. Cohen (ASU), Jordan C. J. D'Silva (UWA), Anton M. Koekemoer (STScI), Jake Summers (ASU)

A 3.5 billion-year-old supernova shakes Hubble tension.

The Hubble constant is the rate at which our universe is expanding and scientists measuring from different ends of the universe disagree. Fortunately, the discovery of early lensed supernovae, like Supernova Hope, give scientists a new way to measure the rate and hopefully relieve some tension in the debate.

Join us this week as Mike discusses how we measure the expansion of the universe and why Supernova Hope may help solve the Hubble tension problem.

Astro Brief is a collaboration between KSMU, the Missouri Space Grant, and MSU's Department of Physics, Astronomy and Materials Science. Hosted by Dr. Mike Reed, Astro Brief focuses on astronomical events, the field of astronomy, and astronomy-related guests. It airs Thursdays at 9:45 am on KSMU.

Astro Brief
Dr. Mike Reed
Distinguished Professor of the Missouri State University Department of Physics, Astronomy and Materials Science.
