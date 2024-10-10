Astro Brief: Milky Way Outskirts

Just last month, the James Webb Space Telescope peered into the outer reaches of our galaxy. The region is known as the Extreme Outer Galaxy and contains gaseous nebulas with newly formed stars.

Join us this week as Mike dives into galaxies, star formation, and recent JWST observations.

Astro Brief is a collaboration between KSMU, the Missouri Space Grant, and MSU's Department of Physics, Astronomy and Materials Science. Hosted by Dr. Mike Reed, Astro Brief focuses on astronomical events, the field of astronomy, and astronomy-related guests. It airs Thursdays at 9:45 am on KSMU.