© 2024 KSMU Radio
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KSMU's signal in Mountain Grove is currently off the air due to technical difficulties. Our engineers are working to restore the signal as quickly as possible. In the meantime, listen online by clicking the Play button at the top of the KSMU homepage.
News
Astro Brief

Astro Brief: A New Space Age

By Dr. Mike Reed
Published September 19, 2024 at 9:45 AM CDT
NASA

Undergraduate students lead research of extraterrestrial water.

At the Wellesley College, lead students Kennedy Barnes and Rong Wu are studying the origins of complex molecules. Their research is supported by mentors and faculty Christopher Arumainayagram and James Battat in both physics and chemistry.

Join us this week as Mike shares the amazing work of students of astronomy.

Astro Brief is a collaboration between KSMU, the Missouri Space Grant, and MSU's Department of Physics, Astronomy and Materials Science. Hosted by Dr. Mike Reed, Astro Brief focuses on astronomical events, the field of astronomy, and astronomy-related guests. It airs Thursdays at 9:45 am on KSMU.

Astro Brief
Dr. Mike Reed
Distinguished Professor of the Missouri State University Department of Physics, Astronomy and Materials Science.
See stories by Dr. Mike Reed