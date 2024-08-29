Astro Brief: NASA Missions

There has been increased research interest space exploration and particularly in the Moon. During August last year, India launched a mission to the Moon with an orbiter, lander, and rover. Russia is set to launch an orbiter and lander to the Moon - The first since 1976 when it was part of the Soviet Union. Finally, the European Space Agency also received the first images from their Euclid space telescope. NASA has current missions at Mars and Jupiter as well as plans for manned Moon missions.

Join us this week as Mike reviews recent NASA missions and their scientific goals.

