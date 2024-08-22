Astro Brief: Planetary Defense

Launched in 2021 by NASA, the DART mission's goal was to demonstrate a method of deflecting asteroids from a collision path with Earth. The asteroid Didymos and its moon, Dimorphos, were the targets for testing. Scientists have continued to make new discoveries since the mission's impact in 2022.

Join us this week as Mike discusses NASA's DART mission and research papers since.

