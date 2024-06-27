Astro Brief: Crab Supernova

In a recent paper by Dr. Martin Laming, the James Webb Space Telescope captured data from the crab nebula in search of a better understanding of the star's fate. While multiple theories exist for how and why the supernova occurred to create the nebula, no one theory is certain.

Join us this week as Mike discusses JWST's findings and their significance.

