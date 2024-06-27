© 2024 KSMU Radio
Astro Brief

Astro Brief: Crab Supernova

By Dr. Mike Reed
Published June 27, 2024 at 9:45 AM CDT
This image by NASA's James Webb Space Telescope's NIRCam (Near-Infrared Camera) and MIRI (Mid-Infrared Instrument) shows different structural details of the Crab Nebula. The supernova remnant is comprised of several different components, including doubly ionized sulfur (represented in green), warm dust (magenta), and synchrotron emission (blue). Yellow-white mottled filaments within the Crab's interior represent areas where dust and doubly ionized sulfur coincide. The observations were taken as part of General Observer program 1714. Credits: NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, Tea Temim (Princeton University).
This image by NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope’s NIRCam (Near-Infrared Camera) and MIRI (Mid-Infrared Instrument) shows different structural details of the Crab Nebula. The supernova remnant is comprised of several different components, including doubly ionized sulfur (represented in green), warm dust (magenta), and synchrotron emission (blue). Yellow-white mottled filaments within the Crab’s interior represent areas where dust and doubly ionized sulfur coincide. The observations were taken as part of General Observer program 1714. Credits: NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, Tea Temim (Princeton University).

JWST looks to Crab Nebula, study investigates

In a recent paper by Dr. Martin Laming, the James Webb Space Telescope captured data from the crab nebula in search of a better understanding of the star's fate. While multiple theories exist for how and why the supernova occurred to create the nebula, no one theory is certain.

Join us this week as Mike discusses JWST's findings and their significance.

Astro Brief is a collaboration between KSMU, the Missouri Space Grant, and MSU's Department of Physics, Astronomy and Materials Science. Hosted by Dr. Mike Reed, Astro Brief focuses on astronomical events, the field of astronomy, and astronomy-related guests. It airs Thursdays at 9:45 am on KSMU.

