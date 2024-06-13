© 2024 KSMU Radio
News
Astro Brief

Astro Brief: The Influence of Astronomy

By Dr. Mike Reed
Published June 13, 2024 at 9:45 AM CDT
cria_multimidia

How does Astronomy affect our daily lives?

Astronomy can seem like a niche field of science, but in fact has inspired many innovations in technology we see and use daily.

Joins us this week as Mike talks about some of Astronomy's greatest contributions to everyday people.

Astro Brief is a collaboration between KSMU, the Missouri Space Grant, and MSU's Department of Physics, Astronomy and Materials Science. Hosted by Dr. Mike Reed, Astro Brief focuses on astronomical events, the field of astronomy, and astronomy-related guests. It airs Thursdays at 9:45 am on KSMU.

Astro Brief
Dr. Mike Reed
Distinguished Professor of the Missouri State University Department of Physics, Astronomy and Materials Science.
