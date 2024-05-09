Astro Brief: Data Revolution

In the history of astronomy, most information captured by telescopes were limited to the researchers and the point the telescope was looking at. Since 2010, more telescopes have been introduced with broader imagery, giving immediate public access to their data. This has lead to an large increase in research papers and discoveries from high school students to professional astronomers.

Join us this week as Mike discusses some recent innovations in astronomy.

