KMSU is off the air in Mt. Grove (88.7FM) due to signal interference.
News
Astro Brief

Astro Brief: Data Revolution

By Dr. Mike Reed
Published May 9, 2024 at 9:45 AM CDT
NASA/Ames Research Center/W. Stenzel/D. Rutter

There has been an astronomical boom in research thanks to recent technology.


In the history of astronomy, most information captured by telescopes were limited to the researchers and the point the telescope was looking at. Since 2010, more telescopes have been introduced with broader imagery, giving immediate public access to their data. This has lead to an large increase in research papers and discoveries from high school students to professional astronomers.

Join us this week as Mike discusses some recent innovations in astronomy.

Astro Brief is a collaboration between KSMU, the Missouri Space Grant, and MSU's Department of Physics, Astronomy and Materials Science. Hosted by Dr. Mike Reed, Astro Brief focuses on astronomical events, the field of astronomy, and astronomy-related guests. It airs Thursdays at 9:45 am on KSMU.

Astro Brief
Dr. Mike Reed
Distinguished Professor of the Missouri State University Department of Physics, Astronomy and Materials Science.
