Astro Brief: Imminent Total Solar Eclipse

By Dr. Mike Reed
Published April 4, 2024 at 9:45 AM CDT
Missouri's upcoming total solar eclipse passes this Monday, April 8.

Monday's solar eclipse reaches totality for roughly four minutes over southeast Missouri, lasting over two hours from beginning to end. Don't forget your protective eyewear and rain jacket to observe the eclipse.

Solar eclipses have been observed for millennia by peoples around the world, each with their own diverse cultural interpretations.

Join us this week as Mike discusses the upcoming total solar eclipse and the culture surrounding them.

Astro Brief is a collaboration between KSMU, the Missouri Space Grant, and MSU's Department of Physics, Astronomy and Materials Science. Hosted by Dr. Mike Reed, Astro Brief focuses on astronomical events, the field of astronomy, and astronomy-related guests. It airs Thursdays at 9:45 am on KSMU.

Dr. Mike Reed
Distinguished Professor of the Missouri State University Department of Physics, Astronomy and Materials Science.
