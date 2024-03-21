© 2024 KSMU Radio
Astro Brief

Astro Brief: Total Solar Eclipse

By Dr. Mike Reed
Published March 21, 2024 at 8:33 AM CDT
A rare opportunity for Missouri eclipse observers on April 8


This April, Missourians will have a once in a lifetime opportunity to experience a total solar eclipse that won't pass over the state again for nearly 500 years.

Join us this week as Mike describes the eclipse and how to view it.

Astro Brief is a collaboration between KSMU, the Missouri Space Grant, and MSU's Department of Physics, Astronomy and Materials Science. Hosted by Dr. Mike Reed, Astro Brief focuses on astronomical events, the field of astronomy, and astronomy-related guests. It airs Thursdays at 9:45 am on KSMU.

Dr. Mike Reed
Distinguished Professor of the Missouri State University Department of Physics, Astronomy and Materials Science.
