Astro Brief: Space Exploration

The private U.S. company, Intuitive Machines, plans to launch lunar lander Nova-C after Japan's recent partially successful SLIM mission on the moon. If successful, it would mark the first time a private company has landed on the moon.

The Mars Ingenuity helicopter is now out of commission as NASA has ended it's nearly 3-year extended mission due to rotor damage from its last landing. The helicopter was originally intended to last for 30 days and 5 flights as a test of rotary wing flight on other planets, reaching an astonishing 72 total flights.

Join us this week as Mike discusses recent space missions.

