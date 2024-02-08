© 2024 KSMU Radio
News
Astro Brief

Astro Brief: The search for aliens

By Dr. Mike Reed
Published February 8, 2024 at 9:45 AM CST
Seth Shostak/SETI Institute

Where is all of the intelligent life?


In 1950, Physicist Enrico Fermi posed the famous question about extraterrestrial civilizations - "Where is everybody?".

Join us this week as Mike investigates the Fermi Paradox.

Astro Brief is a collaboration between KSMU, the Missouri Space Grant, and MSU's Department of Physics, Astronomy and Materials Science. Hosted by Dr. Mike Reed, Astro Brief focuses on astronomical events, the field of astronomy, and astronomy-related guests. It airs Thursdays at 9:45 am on KSMU.

Astro Brief
Dr. Mike Reed
Distinguished Professor of the Missouri State University Department of Physics, Astronomy and Materials Science.
