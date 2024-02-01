© 2024 KSMU Radio
Astro Brief

One Year of Astro Brief

By Dr. Mike Reed
Published February 1, 2024 at 9:45 PM CST

As we celebrate one year of Astro Brief, Mike shares discussions and discoveries of 2023.


Last year, astronomers around the globe made numerous amazing discoveries and observations. Whether investigating current events in astronomy or interviewing professionals, Dr. Mike Reed continues to explore novel and fascinating astronomical news.

Join us this week as Mike reflects on the exciting astronomical events covered in the first year of Astro Brief.

Astro Brief is a collaboration between KSMU, the Missouri Space Grant, and MSU's Department of Physics, Astronomy and Materials Science. Hosted by Dr. Mike Reed, Astro Brief focuses on astronomical events, the field of astronomy, and astronomy-related guests. It airs Thursdays at 9:45 am on KSMU.

Astro Brief
Dr. Mike Reed
Distinguished Professor of the Missouri State University Department of Physics, Astronomy and Materials Science.
