Astro Brief: Extreme Neutron Star

M82 X-2 is a neutron star known as a ULXP or Ultra Luminous X-Ray Pulsar. This neutron star is located 12 million light-years away in the Messier 82 galaxy - also known as the Cigar galaxy. Recently, Jiren Liu at the Beijing Observatory published a paper on this phenomena, bringing scientists closer to understanding its rotation and newly discovered long-term spin down.

Join us this week as Mike discusses this fascinating research.

Astro Brief is a collaboration between KSMU, the Missouri Space Grant, and MSU's Department of Physics, Astronomy and Materials Science. Hosted by Dr. Mike Reed, Astro Brief focuses on astronomical events, the field of astronomy, and astronomy-related guests. It airs Thursdays at 9:45 am on KSMU.