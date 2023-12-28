Astro Brief: Resonant Exoplanets with Sarah Morrison

Astronomers discover exoplanets by observing stars and watching for transits, in which an exoplanet passes in front of a star and the observed luminescence dips. A recently discovered multiplanetary system -- HD 110067 -- has intrigued astronomers, finding that each of its six exoplanets are in perfect time with one another.

Join us this week as Mike and Dr. Sarah Morrison discuss the recent discovery of a uniquely harmonic planetary system and why it's so important to astronomers.

Dr. Sarah Morrison is an astronomer and dynamicist at Missouri State University.

Astro Brief is a collaboration between KSMU, the Missouri Space Grant, and MSU's Department of Physics, Astronomy and Materials Science. Hosted by Dr. Mike Reed, Astro Brief focuses on astronomical events, the field of astronomy, and astronomy-related guests. It airs Thursdays at 9:45 am on KSMU.

