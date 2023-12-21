Astro Brief: Space Weather

Our Sun's magnetic cycle peaks once every 11 years, reaching its maximum again in 2024. During this time, our Sun will increase in activity, creating sunspots, flares, and coronal mass ejections. These charged particles if aimed at Earth can cause power outages, communication disruptions, and destroy satellite electronics. However, our Sun is accountable for only part of the space weather we experience on Earth.

Join us this week as Mike delves into the intricacies of weather in space.

Astro Brief is a collaboration between KSMU, the Missouri Space Grant, and MSU's Department of Physics, Astronomy and Materials Science. Hosted by Dr. Mike Reed, Astro Brief focuses on astronomical events, the field of astronomy, and astronomy-related guests. It airs Thursdays at 9:45 am on KSMU.