Astro Brief: Super-Puff Planets with Sarah Morrison

Super-puff planets are super-earth sized exoplanets with atmospheres larger than Neptune. What's more, the density of these planets is so low that they have been compared to cotton candy. A recent discovery by NASA's TESS, TOI-1420b, is one of the puffiest planets to date.

Join us this week as Dr. Sarah Morrison discusses these newly discovered super-puff planets.

Dr. Sarah Morrison is an astronomer and dynamicist at Missouri State University.

Astro Brief is a collaboration between KSMU, the Missouri Space Grant, and MSU's Department of Physics, Astronomy and Materials Science. Hosted by Dr. Mike Reed, Astro Brief focuses on astronomical events, the field of astronomy, and astronomy-related guests. It airs Thursdays at 9:45 am on KSMU.

