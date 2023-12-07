Astro Brief: Missing Exoplanets

A recent study of by Jessie Christiansen at Caltech IPAC could indicate that smaller gas giants might lose their atmosphere, becoming Super Earths.

Join us this week as Mike talks about the recently discovered division between Super Earths and Sub-Neptunes.

