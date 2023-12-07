© 2023 KSMU Radio
News
Astro Brief

Astro Brief: Missing Exoplanets

By Dr. Mike Reed
Published December 7, 2023 at 9:45 AM CST
NASA/JPL

Could Sub-Neptunes become Super Earths?


A recent study of by Jessie Christiansen at Caltech IPAC could indicate that smaller gas giants might lose their atmosphere, becoming Super Earths.

Join us this week as Mike talks about the recently discovered division between Super Earths and Sub-Neptunes.

Astro Brief is a collaboration between KSMU, the Missouri Space Grant, and MSU's Department of Physics, Astronomy and Materials Science. Hosted by Dr. Mike Reed, Astro Brief focuses on astronomical events, the field of astronomy, and astronomy-related guests. It airs Thursdays at 9:45 am on KSMU.

Astro Brief
Dr. Mike Reed
Distinguished Professor of the Missouri State University Department of Physics, Astronomy and Materials Science.
