Astro Brief: Geminid Meteor Shower

Meteor showers occur regularly as Earth passes through the dusty paths of icy, rocky comets. This December 14, the Geminid meteor shower will peak, collecting material from a passing asteroid on its 524 day orbit.

Jo‌in us this week as Mike discusses one of the best meteor showers of the year!

Astro Brief is a collaboration between KSMU, the Missouri Space Grant, and MSU's Department of Physics, Astronomy and Materials Science. Hosted by Dr. Mike Reed, Astro Brief focuses on astronomical events, the field of astronomy, and astronomy-related guests. It airs Thursdays at 9:45 am on KSMU.