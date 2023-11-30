© 2023 KSMU Radio
Astro Brief: Geminid Meteor Shower

By Dr. Mike Reed
Published November 30, 2023 at 9:45 AM CST
Jacobs Space Exploration Group/ESSCA

A unique meteor shower coming to the Ozarks.


Meteor showers occur regularly as Earth passes through the dusty paths of icy, rocky comets. This December 14, the Geminid meteor shower will peak, collecting material from a passing asteroid on its 524 day orbit.

Jo‌in us this week as Mike discusses one of the best meteor showers of the year!

Astro Brief is a collaboration between KSMU, the Missouri Space Grant, and MSU's Department of Physics, Astronomy and Materials Science. Hosted by Dr. Mike Reed, Astro Brief focuses on astronomical events, the field of astronomy, and astronomy-related guests. It airs Thursdays at 9:45 am on KSMU.

Dr. Mike Reed
Distinguished Professor of the Missouri State University Department of Physics, Astronomy and Materials Science.
