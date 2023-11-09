Astro Brief: Two-faced White Dwarf

Recently, a white dwarf was discovered by the Zwicky Transient Factory or ZTF. This star's unusual pattern of brightness sparked the interest of a study at Caltech University, led by Ilaria Caiazzo.

Join us this week as Mike investigates Janus, the first two-faced white dwarf.

