Astro Brief: A Rocky Mission for NASA

From 2012 to 2018, NASA's OSIRIS-REx visited a small, near-earth asteroid that may contain material from the very early universe. During its mission, the spacecraft was able to touch and collect a sample from the asteroid surface. Scientists hope to learn more about our own Earth's formation from studying these raw ingredients that formed our planet.

Join us this week as Mike talks about the recent sample return from the asteroid Bennu and what it means.

