Astro Brief

Astro Brief: A Rocky Mission for NASA

By Dr. Mike Reed
Published October 12, 2023 at 9:45 AM CDT
NASA/Goddard/University of Arizona

Near-earth asteroid sampled - to be studied.


From 2012 to 2018, NASA's OSIRIS-REx visited a small, near-earth asteroid that may contain material from the very early universe. During its mission, the spacecraft was able to touch and collect a sample from the asteroid surface. Scientists hope to learn more about our own Earth's formation from studying these raw ingredients that formed our planet.

 Join us this week as Mike talks about the recent sample return from the asteroid Bennu and what it means.

Astro Brief is a collaboration between KSMU, the Missouri Space Grant, and MSU's Department of Physics, Astronomy and Materials Science. Hosted by Dr. Mike Reed, Astro Brief focuses on astronomical events, the field of astronomy, and astronomy-related guests. It airs Thursdays at 9:45 am on KSMU.

