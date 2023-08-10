© 2023 KSMU Radio
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
Astro Brief

Astro Brief: NASA Funding with Sarah Morrison

By Dr. Mike Reed
Published August 10, 2023 at 9:45 AM CDT
Mohamed Hassan

How does NASA decide what proposals to fund?

Sarah Morrison is an experienced scientist and dynamicist at Missouri State University who has served on NASA grant review panels. Join us this week as Mike and Sarah delve into the facets of NASA's review and funding processes for grant proposals.

Astro Brief is a collaboration between KSMU, the Missouri Space Grant, and MSU's Department of Physics, Astronomy and Materials Science. Hosted by Dr. Mike Reed, Astro Brief focuses on astronomical events, the field of astronomy, and astronomy-related guests. It airs Thursdays at 9:45 am on KSMU.

Astro Brief
Dr. Mike Reed
Distinguished Professor of the Missouri State University Department of Physics, Astronomy and Materials Science.
See stories by Dr. Mike Reed