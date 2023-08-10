Astro Brief: NASA Funding with Sarah Morrison

Sarah Morrison is an experienced scientist and dynamicist at Missouri State University who has served on NASA grant review panels. Join us this week as Mike and Sarah delve into the facets of NASA's review and funding processes for grant proposals.

