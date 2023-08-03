Astro Brief: Perseid Meteor Shower

The Perseid meteor shower has come to the Ozarks and will peak the morning of August 13. This annual meteor shower is one of the best of the year as the moon will be relatively dark, making the view that much more fantastic. Join us this week as Mike explores the meteors, meteor showers, origin of the Perseid meteor shower and how best to view it.

