Astro Brief

Astro Brief: Perseid Meteor Shower

By Dr. Mike Reed
Published August 3, 2023 at 9:45 AM CDT
Catch the annual Perseid meteor shower in the sky until August 14.

The Perseid meteor shower has come to the Ozarks and will peak the morning of August 13. This annual meteor shower is one of the best of the year as the moon will be relatively dark, making the view that much more fantastic. Join us this week as Mike explores the meteors, meteor showers, origin of the Perseid meteor shower and how best to view it.

Astro Brief is a collaboration between KSMU, the Missouri Space Grant, and MSU's Department of Physics, Astronomy and Materials Science. Hosted by Dr. Mike Reed, Astro Brief focuses on astronomical events, the field of astronomy, and astronomy-related guests. It airs Thursdays at 9:45 am on KSMU.

