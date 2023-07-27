Astro Brief: Listening for ET

The Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence (SETI) has been listening for over 70 years to radio signals from space, analyzing for evidence of intelligent alien life. Join us this week as Mike discusses a new technique used to filter earth-based signals from space-based signals, bringing greater precision to detection methods.

