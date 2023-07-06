Astro Brief: Naming Exoplanets

With over 5,400 confirmed exoplanets, there are a vast number of names to come up with. Exoplanets have interesting names like 'KMT-2017-BLG-1003L b' or 'OGLE-2016-BLG-1195L b', but who names them and what do these names mean? Join us this week as Mike discusses the naming conventions used among professional astronomers today.

If you would like more information about an episode of Astro Brief or would like to suggest ideas for a future episode please reach out to mikereed@missouristate.edu

Astro Brief is a collaboration between KSMU, the Missouri Space Grant, and MSU's Department of Physics, Astronomy and Materials Science. Hosted by Dr. Mike Reed, Astro Brief focuses on astronomical events, the field of astronomy, and astronomy-related guests. It airs Thursdays at 9:45 am on KSMU.

