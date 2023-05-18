© 2023 KSMU Radio
Astro Brief

Astro Brief: Supermassive Black Holes

By Dr. Mike Reed
Published May 18, 2023 at 9:45 AM CDT
Astronomers discover a supermassive shooting black hole.

In space, galaxy collisions are a natural process, but when three galaxies collided, something unusual happened. One of the black holes was ejected, carrying with it gas, forming a wake of new stars. Mike explains black holes, relativity, and galaxy collisions this week on Astro Brief.

If you would like more information an episode of Astro Brief or would like to suggest ideas for a future episode please reach out to mikereed@missouristate.edu

Astro Brief is a collaboration between KSMU, the Missouri Space Grant, and MSU's Department of Physics, Astronomy and Materials Science. Hosted by Dr. Mike Reed, Astro Brief focuses on astronomical events, the field of astronomy, and astronomy-related guests. It airs Thursdays at 9:45 am on KSMU.

