Astro Brief: Brown Dwarfs

Brown Dwarfs are unique objects in space that aren't quite massive enough to fuse hydrogen and become a star, but are much more massive and hot than a gas giant planet. Join us as Mike explores these interesting phenomena that have intrigued astronomers for years.

Astro Brief is a collaboration between KSMU, the Missouri Space Grant, and MSU's Department of Physics, Astronomy and Materials Science. Hosted by Dr. Mike Reed, Astro Brief focuses on astronomical events, the field of astronomy, and astronomy-related guests. It airs Thursdays at 9:45 am on KSMU.

