Astro Brief: Joe Eggen and Gamma Rays

Joe Eggen is a professional astronomer at the NASA Goddard Space Flight Center. Joe works with the Fermi Space Telescope, a unique earth-orbiting instument designed to detect gamma ray radiation, allowing observation of distant high energy events in space.

Astro Brief is a collaboration between KSMU, the Missouri Space Grant, and MSU's Department of Physics, Astronomy and Materials Science. Hosted by Dr. Mike Reed, Astro Brief focuses on astronomical events, the field of astronomy, and astronomy-related guests. It airs Thursdays at 9:45 am on KSMU.

