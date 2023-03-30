© 2023 KSMU Radio
background_fid.png
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Our Spring Fundraiser begins April 14! Make your pledge early and support programming on KSMU.
Astro Brief Show Logo.png
Astro Brief

Astro Brief: Keplar 444

By Dr. Mike Reed
Published March 30, 2023 at 9:45 AM CDT
Kepler_444 - Credit NASA.jpg
Nasa
/

This episode of Astro Brief takes a brief look into a uniquely odd solar system, much different from our own.

Kepler 444 is an unusual solar system whose star hosts five small planets that orbit in as little as 3.6 days. Additionally, this solar system shares two stars in binary orbit, orbiting Kepler 444. Mike discusses the uniqueness of the solar system in detail, this week on Astro Brief!

Astro Brief is a collaboration between KSMU, the Missouri Space Grant, and MSU's Department of Physics, Astronomy and Materials Science. Hosted by Dr. Mike Reed, Astro Brief focuses on astronomical events, the field of astronomy, and astronomy-related guests. It airs Thursdays at 9:45 am on KSMU.

Astro Brief
Dr. Mike Reed
Distinguished Professor of the Missouri State University Department of Physics, Astronomy and Materials Science.
See stories by Dr. Mike Reed