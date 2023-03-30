Astro Brief: Keplar 444

Kepler 444 is an unusual solar system whose star hosts five small planets that orbit in as little as 3.6 days. Additionally, this solar system shares two stars in binary orbit, orbiting Kepler 444. Mike discusses the uniqueness of the solar system in detail, this week on Astro Brief!

